Public health measures working, reason for optimism in fight against fourth wave: Tam

Canada's chief public health officer has shot a dose of optimism into the country's fight against the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the efforts made to slow the spread where the virus is surging appear to be working.

She says hard lessons must be learned about the risks of removing public health measures too soon, particularly in areas where not enough people have been vaccinated.

Tam says more than 80 per cent of Canadians eligible to receive a shot are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

She cautioned that people should follow public health measures heading into the Thanksgiving weekend.

The health agency today released its latest modelling for the pandemic which shows it saw an average of 3,700 new cases reported daily across the country this week, far less than initially projected.

