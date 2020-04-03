Public Health Ontario confirms 462 new cases of COVID-19
Public Health Ontario has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the province to 3,255.
Of those cases, 1,023 have been resolved and 67 have passed away.
462 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
A total number of 66,753 people have been tested.
Public Health Ontario updates their numbers online everyday at 10:30am.
