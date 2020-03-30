Public Health Ontario reports 1,706 total cases of COVID-19

Public Health Ontario is reporting there have been 1,706 total cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This morning's 10:30 update also changes the way the website looks.

Now instead of providing details on where cases are located, the age of each patient, and how they contracted the virus, PHO is providing an overall look at the data.

PHO says so far 50.2% of COVID-19 cases are male, 49.1% are female.

Of all cases, 26.3% had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill, 9.6% had close contact with a confirmed case, 16.2% had neither and 47.9% have exposure information pending.

9.9% of cases were hospitalized and 16 deaths have been reported

You can see the numbers by clicking here.

See yesterday's numbers below.