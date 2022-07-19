Public Health Ontario reports 230 monkeypox cases, up from 156 in last update

Public Health Ontario is reporting 230 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, most of which are located in Toronto.



The tally as of Monday has risen from the 156 cases confirmed as of July 11.



The provincial agency's latest report says the cases are largely in southern Ontario, with 172 cases in Toronto, as well as one each in Sudbury and North Bay.



One of the confirmed cases is in a female and the rest of the people affected are male with an average age of 37.



Public health says most cases are among men who report intimate contact with men but say anyone can get monkeypox.



The report says nine people have been hospitalized with the illness and one person has been in intensive care.