Public Health Ontario sees 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19
Public Health Ontario is reporting 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.
Yesterday there were 1,706 cases in the province, today there are 1,966.
534 cases have been resolved, and there have been 33 deaths.
Yesterday's data is available below:
