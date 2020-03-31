iHeartRadio
Public Health Ontario sees 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Public Health Ontario is reporting 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

Yesterday there were 1,706 cases in the province, today there are 1,966.

534 cases have been resolved, and there have been 33 deaths.

Yesterday's data is available below:

