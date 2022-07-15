Public Health Ontario shows COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are increasing

COVID-19 new confirmed cases are increasing across most of Ontario as adult residents started to book appointments to get their second booster shots.



New figures on the disease released by Public Health Ontario on Thursday shows that there was 30 per cent increase in cases during the week of July 3rd to July 9th compared with the week before.



Hospital admissions are also increasing and outbreaks in high-risk settings like long-term care homes had increased by 87 per cent compared with the week before.

Niagara Health is currently caring for 30 patients with COVID-19.

15 are being treated primarily for the virus and three are being cared for in the ICU.



Ontarians 18 and older who had their last COVID-19 booster at least five months ago can now book a second one as of Thursday.



Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor Kieran Moore has said Ontarians should speak with their health-care provider about whether a fourth dose is right for them.