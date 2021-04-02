Public Health opens standby list for vaccine

Niagara residents 65 and older can now join a standby list for a vaccine.

Public Health have created an online form that will be used when there are extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of each clinic day due to no shows etc.

Residents born in 1956 or earlier, and can get to a vaccine clinic within 30 minutes, are invited to fill out the form and pre-register for the standby list.

The form is not a booking tool and, as such, appointments will only be offered if unused doses are available.

Those signing up can choose up to three clinic locations that they may be contacted for if an appointment opens up at one of the clinics.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE STANDBY LIST