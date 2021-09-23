Public health recommending businesses make vax policy with 11 COVID outbreaks at Niagara workplaces

Niagara Public Health is now recommending local employers establish a workplace vaccination policy to protect their employees and clients from COVID-19.

Officials say the Delta variant is driving a fourth wave in Niagara, and there have been 11 workplace outbreaks so far in September.

"This has required many employees to isolate as close contacts, disrupting business and impeding the economic recovery so many businesses need. A common denominator of workplace outbreaks has been low vaccination uptake by employees. "

Officials say a vaccination policy will increase vaccination rates, and keep employees and clients safe, and prevent isolation of employees so that businesses can stay open.

“While in past waves long-term care homes were heavily affected by outbreaks, vaccination has meant only one long-term care home has had an outbreak in September,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health. “COVID-19 is instead finding concentrations of unvaccinated people in which to spread, and in 10 cases this month, that has meant workplaces with low vaccination rates.”

Public Health has developed COVID-19 vaccination workplace policy resources for businesses. You can find it by clicking here.