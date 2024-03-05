Public health reminding residents to check you measles vaccinations

Niagara Region Public Health is encouraging residents to check their vaccination against measles.

Officials say everyone should check to see if they are fully vaccinated against measles and book an appointment if they are not.

Public Health Ontario has confirmed five cases of measles recently and say all but one case involved travel.

Niagara public health is recommending that infants six to 11 months of age have their first vaccine dose before travelling and adults who only have one dose should get a second.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus.

Symptoms begin as a rash that looks like small red spots on the face and spreads down the body.

If you think you may have measles you need to call ahead to the doctor's office, walk-in clinic, or emergency department.

For more information about measles, the vaccination schedule, and where to get vaccinated, please visit www.niagararegion.ca/health.

