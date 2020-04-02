Public Health reports 2,793 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Public Health Ontario is reporting a total of 2,793 cases of COVID-19 in the province.
That number includes 831 cases that have been resolved, meaning the patient has recovered, and 53 deaths.
That's up 401 cases from yesterday.
Today's update also provides some information on hospitalizations.
According to Public Health Ontario, there are 405 patients in the province hospitalized with COVID-19.
112 of them on ventilators.
A total of 62, 733 people have been tested in Ontario for COVID-19.
See yesterday's data below, and today's above.
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Region Wide State of Emergency DeclaredMatt Holmes Speaks with Jim Bradley - Niagara Region Chair regarding region wide State of Emergency declared
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic