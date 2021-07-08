Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported today and the number of active cases has fallen below 100 and now sits at 97.

Eight people are being treated in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.

Almost 510,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far. 67% of residents have received one dose, and 39.3% have received both doses.