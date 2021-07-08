Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were reported today and the number of active cases has fallen below 100 and now sits at 97.
Eight people are being treated in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.
Almost 510,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far. 67% of residents have received one dose, and 39.3% have received both doses.
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this