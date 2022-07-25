Public Health reports first confirmed case of monkeypox in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is reporting the first confirmed case of Monkeypox in a Niagara resident.

Public Health is conducting case and contact management to identify at-risk contacts, and to help prevent spread of the virus.

Eligible close contacts will be offered Imvamune vaccine.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with an infected individual’s bodily fluids, sores, or materials contaminated with the virus, such as bedding, clothing, or toothbrush.

Anyone with close contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox could be at risk for the virus.

Individuals with multiple or anonymous sexual partners are at a higher risk of contracting the infection.

During this current outbreak, infections have been primarily reported among gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men through their close personal and sexual networks.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches and pains, swollen lymph nodes and a blistering rash.

Public Health says if you've been exposed to a suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox, monitor symptoms for 21 days.

If you develop symptoms, you should self-isolate and contact your health care provider or Public Health.