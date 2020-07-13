Public health screeners being sent to border crossings



The CBC is reporting this morning, Health Canada is adding on site public health officials at 36 border crossings to screen for COVID-19.

This comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the agency says quarantine and clinical screening officers will be on site to screen travellers entering Canada.

Earlier this month, a person who came from the U.S. into Canada on a student visa caused a new cluster of cases in PEI.

While the border remains closed to non essential travel, people are permitted to cross for work or study, medical care and to maintain the flow of goods and services.

No word on whether the extra screening personell have been dispatched to bridges in Niagara.