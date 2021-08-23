Public health urges testing for 7,000 at Oshawa tournament after COVID-19 outbreak
Public health officials east of Toronto are urging about 7,000 people who attended a basketball tournament to get tested for COVID-19.
The Durham Region Health Department says an outbreak has been declared with at least 20 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Jane and Finch Classic that was held at Playground Global in Oshawa, Ont., from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8.
The health department says it is having trouble reaching all the spectators and players.
It says the teams that attended came from all over Ontario and other provinces.
The region's top medical officer, Dr. Robert Kyle, says everyone who attended the event should be tested as soon as possible.
The health department says in addition to local cases, it has traced infections to Quebec, Toronto and Peel Region thus far.
