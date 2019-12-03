Public high school teachers could be walking the picket lines tomorrow

With no progress at the bargaining table, it looks like public high school teachers across the province, will go ahead with a planned one day strike.

Unless, the province and OSSTF, break their impasse over wages, classroom sizes and online learning, public high school students will get a day off tomorrow.

The one day strike would be the first general strike at Ontario schools since 1997 when teachers walked out to protest cuts by the Conservative government of Mike Harris.

Negotiations are set to continue today between the union and the province.