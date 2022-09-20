Public info session to be held Wed. as concerns mount over 'spotted lanternfly' in Niagara

Concerns are growing that an invasive insect species, known for destroying crops, is headed for Niagara.

The spotted lanternfly was first found in New York State in mid-August, and more reported sightings were confirmed this month in Buffalo -- very close to Niagara's border.

The spotted lanternfly, which has yet to be detected in Canada, is native to Southeast Asia and has been a major issue for grape and tender fruit growers in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

CEO of the Grape Growers of Ontario, Debbie Zimmerman, tells CKTB, New York State just put $22M into the issue, and it's only a matter of time before the insects are spotted in Niagara.

The federal and provincial governments have been monitoring for early signs of the spotted lanternfly with traps set out, but there are still concerns the insects could take over entire vineyards if left undetected.

The spotted lanternfly sucks the sap out of grape vines, causing them to collapse.

The insects start out with black and white spots, and gain red spots with patches of black and white as they mature.

Adults have wings that are one-inch long, and are red when the wings open.

If you think you see the insect you are being told to take a picture, note the location, and put it in a sealed container and contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Part of the issue is that the insects are travelling via RVs while people camp at infested areas and bring them to other parts of the U.S. and possibly Canada. The eggs can survive the winter and hatch in the spring.

A free public information session will be held on the issue tomorrow, Wednesday Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m. in Vineland at the Lincoln Pelham Public Library (Rittenhouse branch).

Here is some information from the Canadian government:

WHAT TO DO

It's important not to accidentally transport these pests into Canada, so if you're travelling or going camping in infested areas of the US, check your camper, trailer or RV before making the return trip

Inspect things stored outside, including your vehicle and patio furniture

Look closely at things like tarps, yard and garden items, and sports equipment (including the underside)

Spotted lanternfly egg masses are laid in late summer. These egg masses can survive winter temperatures and hatch in the spring.

If you think you have found the spotted lanternfly pest or egg masses in Canada, scrape them into a sealable container and immediately notify the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

If you think you have found a plant pest, report it to the CFIA.