Public is welcome to see five new names added to Sports Hall of Fame in St. Catharines

The St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame will welcome a new class of inductees at a public ceremony next week.

The induction ceremony, which is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place Thursday Nov. 24th, at 5:30 p.m., at the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, located on the concourse level of the Meridian Centre.

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

This year’s hall of fame class includes athletes Barb Armbrust (rowing), David Cullen (hockey), and Daryl MacDonald (rowing), posthumously, as well as Doug Geddie (curling) and Donald F. Thom (rowing), posthumously, in the building category.

“We’re excited to welcome the community together again in person to recognize athletes and builders who have had a significant impact on sport locally, provincially,nationally and on a world stage,” said Peter Partridge Jr., Hall of Fame chair.

“This year’s inductees have all helped put St. Catharines on the map in some way through their accomplishments in sport and we’re proud to recognize those achievements permanently in the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame.”

The new inductees will have their names added to the David S. Howes St. Catharines Sports Wall of Fame.