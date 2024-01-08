Public meeting on health care planned in Fort Erie this week

The state of health care in Fort Erie is the theme of a meeting this week.

The Niagara Health Coalition alongside the group Fort Erie Save Our Services are hosting the meeting this Thursday.

It will be held at the Fort Erie Leisureplex at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Wayne Redekop, MPP Wayne Gates and others will be a part of a panel discussion.

Organizers say the panel will discuss the state of health care in Fort Erie.

Other panelists include Brenda Allan, President OPSEU Local 215, Jennifer Dockstader, Fort Erie Native Center, Heather Kelley, Fort Erie Healthcare SOS, Sue Hotte, Niagara Health Coalition, Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition, and Loretta Tarabassi, President ONA Local 026.

Residents are also invited to participate as the group says they look to plan their next steps to protect and enhance local health services.