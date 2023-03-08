Public meeting tonight to discuss Keefer Road fire

A meeting in St. Catharines tonight will provide an update following a tragic fire in January.

The city is holding a public meeting at the Grantham Lions Club at 732 Niagara Street this evening to go over the fire on Keefer road back on January 12th.

St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper along with the city's CAO and a representative from the ministry of environment, conservation and parks will be on hand to go over what happened and answer questions submitted by residents.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. tonight and will be available on the city's Youtube channel.