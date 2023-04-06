Public meeting tonight to look at plans for former St. Catharines hospital property

A rescheduled open house to look over a proposed development at the former St. Catharines General Hospital site is set for tonight.

The open house at St. Catharines Collegiate will give residents a chance to look over a proposed development that includes splitting the Queenston Street property into areas that include four buildings between 11 and 16 storeys alongside some townhouses.

The plan could include over 1,000 units.

It has been just over 10 years since the hospital closed.

The open house begins at 6:30 p.m.



