Public notice issued for residents living near new hospital in Niagara Falls

A public notice has been issued about some deep foundation work taking place at the site of the new hospital in Niagara Falls.

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare, which is building the hospital at the corner of Montrose and Biggar Roads, says contractors will be driving steel piles into the bedrock to provide the structural support needed for the building foundation.

The work is expected to take three months, beginning today and continuing to the end of January 2024.

Although increased noise levels may be heard by neighbouring homes and businesses, officials say hearing protection will not be needed outside property lines.

Officials also say nearby residents shouldn't feel the vibrations outside of the property.

Construction began earlier this summer on the 1.3-million-square-foot hospital, which is expected to take approximately five years to build.

The City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Region began stage one roadwork reconstruction in the area surrounding the hospital site earlier this spring, which is expected to continue until summer 2024.