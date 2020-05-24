Public restrictions lead to cancelled Powwows

Powwows across Canada are being cancelled due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Indigenous festivals aren't particularly worried about the long-term impact on their culture, but there are other concerns.

Powwows can be stimulating for the economies of reserves and neighbouring communities as well as small First Nations businesses.

Josee Bourgeois, an Algonquin dancer from Pikwakanagan First Nation outside of Ottawa, is also worried about how the cancelled powwows will affect people individually.

She says that many people use powwows to kick off their summer and that being outside and reuniting with friends and family is good for their mental health.