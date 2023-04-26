Public Safety Minister says government eyeing clear, consistent definition of assault-style firearms

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is eyeing a clear, consistent definition of assault-style firearms to be prohibited through legislation.



After appearing at the House of Commons public safety committee yesterday, Mendicino said the Liberals will abandon their approach of spelling out each make of banned firearm in lengthy lists appended to its gun-control bill.



His appearance came more than two months after the Liberals withdrew an amendment to the bill that included a measure to cement in legislation a May 2020 regulatory ban of some 15-hundred firearm models and variants, as well as several others flagged since then.



The recent final report of an inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Ottawa should reform the classification system for firearms.



It said the government should develop a standardized list of prohibited guns in the Criminal Code that is simple and consistent.