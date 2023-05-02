Public Safety Minister says government's new approach to gun ban provides clarity

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberal government's new approach to its gun ban provides the clarity that gun owners and industry members need, and the protection that advocates have called for.



He says the government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation comes into force.



The Liberals withdrew a gun bill amendment in February that would have spelled out in law the various models to fall under an assault-style gun ban, after criticism from Conservative M-Ps and some firearm advocates



A prominent gun-control group is denouncing the Liberal government's approach.



PolySeSouvient is accusing the government of proposing a watered-down definition that would apply only to future models and could be easily circumvented.



It is also expressing dismay that the government is dropping its plan to ban the additional 482 assault-style models identified last year, leaving them in circulation and available for purchase.