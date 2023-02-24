Public school boards call on province to lift moratorium on school closures and complete review

Ontario's public school boards are calling on the province to lift a moratorium on school closures and to finally complete a review of how those decisions get made.



The moratorium and review started six years ago.



The previous Liberal government brought them in when it was under fire over school closures, particularly rural ones.



The Ontario Public School Boards' Association says since then boards have been delicately balancing the upkeep of aging infrastructure, shifting enrolment and financial pressures.



Now, they say, they're facing unsustainable funding deficits.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office did not answer questions on whether the review has been completed or if the moratorium will be lifted, but said they are not closing schools.



Mitzie Hunter, who was the Liberal education minister who announced the moratorium, said it wasn't meant to be in place for six years.