Public transit still running, but expect delays
Public transit buses are running in Niagara today, but expect delays.
St Catharines Transit, Niagara Falls Transit, WeGo, and Regional Transit are all operating on regular schedules today, but users are asked to be patient as weather related delays may last into this afternoon.
NRP Constable Phil Gavin on the snowy driving conditionsNiagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin on the this mornings' heavy snow driving conditions
Largest and most sophisticated cyber attack everLikely orchestrated by Russia, hackers engineered a breach to software made by SolarWinds Corp giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. The hackers got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other agencies. Tim talks to tech analyst Carmi Levy.
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEB 16 - DR. KARIM ALINew covid variants, vaccine allergic reactions. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.