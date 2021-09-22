Public urged to have their say on potential consolidated public transit system in Niagara

The Niagara Region is collecting feedback on how the public feels about the potential for one consolidated public transit system.

Local councils have been combing over a proposal that would link all transit systems together, but not everyone is completely sold on the idea.

Earlier this month, Welland council asked for a deferral to give councillors more time to look through the details of the plan, though they still supported the overall idea.

Some of the main concerns regarded proposed allocation of inter-municipal costs, governance representation, and service levels.

Proponents of the system say it would provide better access to jobs and services in the region, offer environmentally friendly transit options, and support the expansion and connectivity of GO Transit in the region.

An online survey through MovingTransitForward.ca is available until October 3rd.

The region and all local municipalities are expected to vote on the proposed model later this year. If it is approved a three-phase Service Standards Strategy would guide the development of the system over the next five years.