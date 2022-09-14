Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officer

Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to an officer who was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.



Const. Andrew Hong was one of two people killed Monday in a series of shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.



Toronto police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer says the book of condolences for Hong will be available to the public in person and online.



Sayer says planning for Hong's funeral is currently underway and that the force is working closely with his family regarding their wishes.



Police often hold large funerals for fallen officers, although it's up to the family if they want one.



Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force, having spent the past 19 years with traffic services where he worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and presidents.