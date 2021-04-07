Pump action shotgun and 650 rounds of ammo discovered at Niagara Falls home

A Niagara Falls man and woman are facing charges after police discovered guns and ammo.

Police searched a home in the area of Kalar Road and Progress Street yesterday and found a pump action shotgun with 6 shotgun shells loaded inside of the magazine and approximately 650 rounds of ammunition.

The ammo discovered is commonly used in rifles.

Detectives also seized two replica rifles that were determined to be pellet guns and a replica pistol for investigative purposes.

38 yr old Jason Gorman of Niagara Falls and 36 yr old Krista Belward of Niagara Falls are facing various charg.