Pumpkinville will take place in St. Catharines tomorrow

Pumpkinville in St. Catharines will take place at the St. Catharines Farmers Market once again.

The pop-up event is being delivered in modified format once again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be held tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 16) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Market Square in downtown St. Catharines.

There will be a limited number of free pumpkins and reusable tote bags given away – with advance registration required – as well as colouring and pumpkin decorating contests, and a themed photo booth.

“We know the community misses the traditional celebration at Happy Rolph’s, but we are excited to once again hold a pop-up event at the market that allows families to enjoy the spirit of Pumpkinville,” said the City’s Community and Events Coordinator Andrea Connelly-Miele. “We had great success last year and hope to build on that with some more free family fun, but in a safe way.”

500 pumpkins will be given away along with a reusable Pumpkinville tote bag, by registering in advance.