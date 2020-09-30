Pundits calling it the worst debate in U.S. Presidential history

The Toronto Star calling it a rude rumble.

All the major newspapers around the globe weighing in on last night's presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Most agreeing it was chaotic, full of interruptions and personal attacks and short on any substantive debate.

Some of the more memorable lines of the night included a discussion on masks with Trump noting "he (Biden) could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

On his tax returns, Trump telling Biden " you will see it as soon as its finished."

The quip of the night which will sure to make it on all the late night talk show monologues came from Joe Biden, who obviously fed up with Trump's constant interruptions, shouted "Shut Up Man!"