Puppy fraud is on the rise, as scammers play on pet lovers' isolation amid pandemic
The Better Business Bureau says puppy scams are a growing problem across the country as fraudsters look to take advantage of lonely pet lovers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bureau says Canadians have lost about $300,000 so far this year after falling prey to fake breeders, compared to about $150,000 during all of 2019.
The non-profit organization and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre have received 364 pet-scam complaints combined, with more than 250 of those reporting money lost _ and August as the worst month since the outbreak.
Bureau spokeswoman Jessie St-Cyr says red flags include low prices _ under $1,000 for a purebred _ pressure to complete the purchase quickly and unsecured payment methods such as Bitcoin, gift cards or Western Union.
She says buyers can fend off fraudsters by asking for several references _ including the vaccinating veterinarian _ checking the creation date of the website of the breeder and transport company, and holding off on payment until having seen the dog in person or by virtual meeting.
St-Cyr says scammers often cite the coronavirus as a reason to avoid in-person meetings and are trying to exploit people who are seeking companionship amid the isolation of the pandemic.
