Puppy who was inside stolen pickup truck returned to owners
A four-month-old puppy who was inside a stolen pickup truck has been returned to its owners.
Police say the Great Pyrenees puppy named Hudson was left tied to a porch belonging to a relative of its owners yesterday.
They say the dog was in a truck that was stolen from a Milton grocery store on Friday.
Investigators say they're still looking into who was behind the theft.
