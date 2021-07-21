Purse stolen, with urn containing woman's husband inside, in St. Catharines

A purse was stolen in St. Catharines earlier this month containing the remains of a woman's husband.

Police say a Jeep was broken into on July 3rd while parked in a lot on Welland Ave. at the corner of Court Street.

A purse was stolen from the Jeep, which contained a blue velvet bag containing a black metal urn.

A black leather men's wallet with his Ontario Drivers Licence and a Visa and Mastercard were also inside of the purse.

The investigation thus far has not been able to locate the purse, its contents, or the suspect(s).

The victim and the police are requesting the public’s assistance in recovering the very sentimental items.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, or the location of the stolen items is being asked to contact the officers at 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.