Push in Toronto and Ottawa to bring back mask requirements in some settings

Toronto's board of health has asked the city's top doctor to consider reinstating mask mandates amid a surge in viral illnesses that are sending children to hospital at alarming rates.



The request came one day after the chief of staff at an Ottawa children's hospital urged a broad return to indoor masking as the flu, COVID-19 and a childhood virus circulate.



The board has passed a motion asking Doctor Eileen de Villa to urgently explore all avenues toward reissuing mask mandates starting with schools.



De Villa says they are following provincial guidelines which do not require masks in most settings, but the city could change course if the situation calls for it.