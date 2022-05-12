Putin's alleged girlfriend not ruled out of future Canadian sanctions

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast.



Joly says Canada's goal is to be in lockstep with its allies on imposing sanctions on individuals with links to Putin.



Kabaeva's name is reported to have appeared on a draft list of individuals who could be sanctioned by the European Union.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki, asked last month if Kabaeva could appear on a future sanctions list, said ``no one is safe'' from U.S. sanctions.



The foreign minister says Canada, which has already sanctioned Putin's adult daughters, is preparing a fresh list and has not ruled out Kabaeva's name appearing in future.



Putin has been intensely private about his personal life and has in the past denied a relationship with Kabaeva, a former rhythmic gymnastics Olympic gold medallist.