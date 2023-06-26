Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies.

The rebellion by armed mercenaries lasted less than 24 hours and was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.

Putin praised the rank and file mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into bloodshed.

Earlier in the day, the rebellion's leader, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended his march on Moscow.

He taunted Russia's military, but said he hadn't been seeking to stage a coup against Putin.