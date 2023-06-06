QEW has reopened in Beamsville

The QEW has reopened in both directions in Lincoln after a tanker spilled flammable fluid onto the highway.

Traffic was being forced off the highway at Victoria Ave. in Vineland, and Bartlett Ave. in Grimsby, as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Traffic was being diverted onto area roadways, and since the Service Roads were also closed, area roadways quickly became parking lots.

Lincoln Fire says there is no danger to nearby residents or businesses.

Update: Closure of the #QEW between Ontario St. Beamsville and Victoria Ave. Both directions.

Service roads are also closed. This is due to a dangerous goods spill of Class 3 flammable liquid from a transport truck. Heavy delays, updates to follow #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/ZynyavZUJH

— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 6, 2023