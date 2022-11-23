QEW Niagara bound off-ramp to Glendale Avenue expected to open tomorrow

The QEW Niagara bound off-ramp to Glendale Avenue in Niagara-on-the-Lake will reopen tomorrow.

Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opened to drivers in September, but some features were not opened right away with construction continuing.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the interchange has been installed to reduce gridlock and improve traffic flow for motorists getting on and off the QEW at Glendale Avenue.

The Niagara bound ramp was supposed to open today, but is now expected to be available tomorrow.