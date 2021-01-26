QEW reopens after deadly crash in Burlington

The QEW in Burlington has reopened after a deadly crash this morning.

Two women were killed and three were hurt when a vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes early this morning, colliding head on with another car.

It was then hit by a truck, and a fourth vehicle rolled into the centre median ditch.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash, and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

All lanes of the highway between Brant Street and Guelph Line reopened shortly after 4 p.m.