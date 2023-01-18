QEW reopens in Niagara following serious overnight crash

A major collision has sent two people to hospital and closed the Toronto bound lanes of the QEW at Victoria Avenue.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. today when a transport truck ran into the back of a road maintenance vehicle.

Crews were on the road repairing potholes in the left hand lane when the truck slammed into the back of them.

The 22-year-old truck driver from Kitchener, and a 39-year-old female road worker have been taken to hospital.

The 22-year-old has suffered life threatening injuries while the female worker is in serious condition.

The highway reopened shortly before noon.