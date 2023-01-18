QEW reopens in Niagara following serious overnight crash
A major collision has sent two people to hospital and closed the Toronto bound lanes of the QEW at Victoria Avenue.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. today when a transport truck ran into the back of a road maintenance vehicle.
Crews were on the road repairing potholes in the left hand lane when the truck slammed into the back of them.
The 22-year-old truck driver from Kitchener, and a 39-year-old female road worker have been taken to hospital.
The 22-year-old has suffered life threatening injuries while the female worker is in serious condition.
The highway reopened shortly before noon.
Transport truck into the back of a road maintenance vehicle #QEW/Ontario St Beamsville. Crews repairing potholes in the left lane. 22 y/o truck driver and a 39 y/o worker taken to hospital. WB QEW closed at Victoria Ave for investigation by #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/qnHXXXdgW5— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 18, 2023
