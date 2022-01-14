QEW speed limit between St. Catharines and Stoney Creek to remain at 110 km/hr

The speed limit on a portion of the QEW in Niagara will remain at 110 km/hr.

The Ministry of Transportation is extending a pilot project that increased the limit from the usual 100 km/hr to 110 km/hr between Seventh Street in St. Catharines to Fruitland Road in Stoney Creek.

The test of higher speed limits on three 400-series highways has been extended for another two years by the Ontario government.

The project is looking at if higher rates of speed have an impact on the rate of collisions, however traffic patterns have been irregular given the pandemic.