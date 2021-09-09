One lane reopens on Toronto-bound QEW at Fairview Street after tractor trailer fire

One lane has reopened on the Toronto-bound QEW at Fairview Road after an early morning transport truck fire.

Traffic is slowly trickling through as environmental clean-up crews continue to work. The transport truck hauling batteries was completely destroyed in the fire, but there has been no word as to the cause.

MTO officials are assessing the damage caused to the road surface because of the heat of the fire.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the road will likely need to be grinded and repaved before the QEW can fully reopen, but he is hoping more lanes can be reopened before then. He believes the process could still take several more hours.

The fire started just after 3:30 a.m., causing traffic headaches for many commuters.

No injuries have been reported.