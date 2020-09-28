Quebec also seeing massive jump in COVID numbers Monday with 750 new cases

Both Ontario and Quebec reported over 700 cases of COVID-19 each today.

700 new cases were reported in Ontario along with one death, with 344 cases is Toronto alone.

Quebec is also reporting a jump in numbers, with 750 new COVID-19 cases today as well as one additional death linked to the virus.

The newest numbers come as Premier Francois Legault prepares to hold a news conference this afternoon amid expectations that some Quebec regions will soon enter the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Premier Doug Ford will host his daily news conference at 1 p.m. today.