Quebec is looking to get its flag, the fleur de lis, made into an official emoji to be shared in cyberspace.



Parti Quebecois member Pascal Berube presented the non-binding motion in the legislature yesterday and it won unanimous approval.



Berube said it's important for Quebec to have its own distinct visual identity in all areas of social media.



The motion calls on the government to make the request to the global emoji manager Unicode Consortium.