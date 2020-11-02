Quebec City police say Halloween stabbing attack premeditated

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing attack in Quebec City on Halloween night.

Earlier on Sunday, police identified the suspect as Carl Girouard of Ste-Therese, which is located about 30 minutes north of Montreal.

Two of the victims who lost their lives were identified by the province's coroner's office as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont. Five other people were injured, some seriously, in the attack, but police say they’re expected to survive.

During a Sunday news conference, Quebec City police Chief Robert Pigeon said he considers the attack premeditated.

He added that the suspect made threats of violence in 2014 "in a medical context," but that the suspect had no previous criminal record.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after his arrest, but no information was released about his condition.