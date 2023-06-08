Quebec expands access to medical aid in dying and allows early requests

Quebec has adopted a new law that expands access to medical aid in dying and allows early requests for the procedure.



The recently adopted law now permits people who are afflicted with a serious and incurable disease, such as Alzheimer's, to apply for a doctor-assisted death before their condition deteriorates and prevents them from consenting to one.



Bill-11 also grants access to the procedure to people with a severe physical impairment, resulting in a significant and persistent disability.



The new law also allows Quebecers to receive a doctor-assisted death in several locations outside of a traditional hospital or health-care centre, such as funeral homes and long-term care facilities.



A previous version of the bill had allowed people with ``neuromotor'' diseases to apply for medical aid in dying, but the government removed that language from the legislation after experts testified that the language was too broad.