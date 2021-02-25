Quebec launches vaccination booking system for seniors, Ontario will launch in a few more weeks
Quebec seniors are able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations today, while those in Ontario have to wait weeks for the launch of that province's booking system.
The number of hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus continues to decline in Quebec, where health authorities are reporting 858 new infections and 16 more deaths.
Concern over spread of the virus has also prompted officials there to require primary school students in red pandemic-alert zones, including the greater Montreal area, wear masks starting March 8.
Ontario is set to release new COVID-19 projections later today, as the province reports 1,138 new infections and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.
Ontario's vaccine distribution task force has said that seniors won't be able to book appointments for vaccines until March 15, blaming a lack of supply for the delay.
Over the past seven days across Canada, there have been a total of 20,945 new cases.
ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day). Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
Life of a professional musician during the lockdownTim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown