Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise.
Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.
Police say their investigation is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moise.
The Mounties allege that Nicolas, a resident of Levis, Que., planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power.
Nicolas is alleged to have travelled to Haiti to co-ordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup.
