Quebec minor soccer league looks at body cameras as young referees face vile comments on field

A minor soccer association in Quebec's Eastern Townships says it plans to start equipping referees with body cameras next season.



Martin Tremblay, the president of a minor soccer association in Windsor, Que., about 20 kilometres north of Sherbrooke, Que., says teenage referees are facing increasingly virulent comments from parents.



He says some referees had said they weren't going to return next year because they were fed up with the abuse.



Tremblay says that startling next spring, one referee during each game organized by his association will wear a body camera.



He says he hopes the cameras will lead people to think twice about how they act toward young referees.



Johnny Misley, the CEO of Ontario Soccer, says his organization has launched a similar pilot project and says participating referees have said the cameras are acting as a deterrent.